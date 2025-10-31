'If India Win, I'll Sing With Jemimah!'

‘Keep the tricolour flying high’

IMAGE: Led by an unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues, the hosts pulled off a stunning five-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India’s record-breaking chase against Australia in the Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal sent a wave of pride and emotion through the country’s sporting fraternity.

Led by an unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues, the hosts pulled off a stunning five-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday to reach their third World Cup final — and end Australia’s 15-match unbeaten run in the tournament.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes, calling it a ‘fabulous victory’ that will be remembered for years.

“Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Virat Kohli hailed Jemimah’s “standout performance” and praised the team’s resilience.

“What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India,” Kohli wrote.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar went a step further, promising a heartwarming celebration if India lift the trophy.

“If India win the World Cup, she and I — if she’s okay with it — will sing a song together. She’ll have her guitar, and I’ll sing along,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today, recalling their impromptu duet at the BCCI Naman Awards 2024.

Former India coach Anil Kumble lauded Jemimah’s innings for its grace and maturity.

“A terrific win for India against Australia. @JemiRodrigues was simply outstanding — 127* filled with elegance, patience, and power. A knock that defines maturity and confidence,” Kumble posted.

Yuvraj Singh called the victory “one that goes beyond numbers on a scoreboard.”

“Under pressure, with the world watching, @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader, while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime! This partnership came from belief in their own game, in each other, and in what this team stands for. A historic semi-final to win — and on to the finals now!” he wrote.

India’s success drew applause beyond cricket too. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s childhood coach Jwala Singh called it a “golden opportunity” for Indian women’s cricket. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar termed the victory “a huge achievement”, praising the team for toppling a dominant Australian side.

Political leaders also joined the celebration. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it “India’s feminine power”, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Congratulations to them! They will definitely perform well in the final too and win.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also hailed the team’s heroics.

“Take a bow, Team India! Proud of our country’s women’s cricket team for creating history with a spectacular win over Australia to reach the finals,” Naidu posted.

Jagan added, “What a historic win! A fantastic record-breaking chase by the Indian women’s team to beat Australia in the World Cup semi-final! On to the final!”

From legends to leaders, one message rang clear across the country — this victory was not just about cricket, but about belief, resilience, and rewriting history.