Not picking and choosing! Truth behind Bumrah's absence

'It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back, he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia, and now, he is being criticised unfairly'

'He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was even released from the squad mid-way through the final Test, but India’s pace attack still rose to the occasion. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India’s call to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the winner-takes-all fifth Test at The Oval was always going to divide opinion.

Even before the series began, the team management had made it clear he would feature in only three of the five matches to manage his workload — yet when the moment came, the decision drew sharp criticism, some of it aimed directly at the bowler.

Bumrah was even released from the squad mid-way through the final Test, but India’s pace attack still rose to the occasion, sealing a thrilling win to square the series 2-2.

Now, a week later, former bowling coach Bharat Arun has stepped in to defend the spearhead, calling the flak ‘unfair’ and reminding critics of the severity of the back injury that nearly ended Bumrah’s career.

The restricted role was part of a larger strategy aimed at protecting Bumrah’s fitness and prolonging his career. Yet, criticism has persisted, with some former cricketers questioning his absence from the playing XI.

A recent PTI report also claimed that the BCCI may act against players ‘picking and choosing’ matches, noting that the pacer’s inability to handle the workload of five Tests ‘hasn’t gone down too well with the powers that be in the BCCI.’

Now, a week after the series concluded, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun — the man who played a pivotal role in Bumrah’s rise — has spoken out in defence of his former ward. Emphasising the severity of Bumrah’s injury history, Arun called the criticism ‘unfair’ and underlined the need to safeguard one of the world’s best fast bowlers from further damage.

‘It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now,’ Arun told The Indian Express.

Arun directly addressed the ‘picking and choosing’ charge, accusing critics of applying double standards.

‘It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back, he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia, and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took,’ he said.

He further explained that the pre-series announcement about Bumrah’s three-Test limit was made precisely to prevent this kind of backlash.

‘Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial … His body is like that now. We have to be careful and understand how hard this entire effort is and such a great feat for him to do what he is doing – playing for India through all this,’ said the former bowling coach.