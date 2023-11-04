Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup; Prasidh named replacement

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya injured his left ankle during the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a big blow for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup with injury.

Pandya injured his left ankle when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das on his follow-through in Pune.



He ended up twisting his left ankle due to which he had to leave the field after bowling just three deliveries and could not play any further part in the match.



Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for Hardik Pandya in the India squad," ICC said in a media release.



"Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Pandya was ruled out of the tournament, failing to recover from an injury to his left ankle during the league match against Bangladesh on 19 October."



The 30 year old was rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru but with his recovery taking time he was ruled out of the World Cup. Before the Bangladesh match, Pandya had played three games in which he took five wickets, while scoring 11 not out against Australia.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals after winning seven games in a row.