Boult already plotting 'red-hot' India ambush in semis

'We've played India a lot of times. Quality players know these conditions very well. History suggests it's a good wicket (at Wankhede)...'

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka during the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi

Current calculations point to a World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, and pacer Trent Boult expressed hope that the aggressive approach of Rohit Sharma's side will give the Kiwis a chance to snap the hosts' red-hot run.

New Zealand placed themselves in a highly-favourable position to enter the last four round with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Black Caps now have 10 points after completing the league round and a superior net run rate of +0.743.

“They (India) are playing a positive style of cricket and I suppose playing shots does present chances. But we're going to be very clear with how we're going to tackle that game,” said Boult, in the post-match press conference.

Boult was obviously excited at the prospect of meeting India in the semi-finals in the latter's backyard. It will be a repeat of the 2019 semi-final between the two sides in Manchester, where the Kiwis won by 18 runs.

“I think there'll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge … as I said, it doesn't get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people. Yeah, it's very exciting.

“To come up against the host nation, a team that's red hot, playing good cricket - you couldn't script it any better.”

New Zealand already faced India once in the league stage. India emerged a four-wicket winner in Dharamsala while trumping a target of 274.

Boult did not stay in the past but said the experience of playing against India would stand them in good stead if the two sides face each other in semi-finals.

“We've played India a lot of times. Quality players know these conditions very well. History suggests it's a good wicket (at Wankhede) and, yeah, nice to have come up against them in Dharamsala.

“It was a totally different ground and different facilities, but, yeah, we'll turn our focus to that challenge. Pressure does things to the best of players at any time. So, just look forward to taking that on,” he said.

The left-arm pacer, who took three wickets in a fine spell against Sri Lanka, was delighted to regain his rhythm in conditions that assisted his brand of bowling.

“Personally, I like to see the ball swinging around and moving in the air. To be honest, it hasn't really done that much throughout this World Cup.

“It almost took me back to my younger days when you're playing ODI cricket for the first time. This afternoon here got a good start with a couple of wickets in the power play.”