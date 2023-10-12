Bangladesh hoping spinners will deliver vs New Zealand

IMAGE: Bangladesh will be banking on the spin of skipper Shakib Al-Hasan to challenge the in-form New Zealand batters when the teams meet in the ICC World Cup match in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto says the team is hoping to benefit from the inputs it is receiving from technical consultant Sridharan Sriram in the World Cup matches, including Friday's game against New Zealand.

Former India all-rounder Sriram, who played eight One-Day Internationals between 2000 and 2004, joined the Bangladesh squad in Guwahati for practice matches against Sri Lanka and England ahead of the 50-over showpiece.

"He has been helping us a lot. The ties that we played in Dharamsala, he gave us an idea about the pitch before we took the field.

"We have already had discussions with him about the kind of wicket that we can expect here (Chennai). We expect to gain more out of him in the coming encounters," Shanto said.

He also expressed hope that the turning track at Chepauk would aid their spinners more against New Zealand.

The Tigers will be banking on their spin duo of skipper Shakib Al-Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to challenge the in-form Kiwi batters.

"We saw during the India-Australia match that there was some spin on this pitch. So if it continues the same way, it would only help our spinners," he said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"But we are not thinking about the wicket, as we need to execute our plan and be clear about what we need to do.

"He (Shakib) bowled really well, and we need early wickets. All the spinners have got experience, including Mehidy. So if either of them take early wickets, it would be a different ball game."

The match between the two sides will be played on a new strip, and Shanto feels a fresh wicket could allow the teams to target a total of around 300 to 320.

"Considering all the matches in India (during the World Cup), the wickets look pretty good. If the wicket is fresh, we should aim at 300-320."

The Bangladesh top-order batters struggled in the first two contests, with only one of them firing per game. However, Shanto said that they have a plan in place.

"I think we should not worry about our openers at all. The ones who are batting at the top-order have been preparing well.

"It would take just one or two good innings to gain their confidence back. No one's relaxed in our team, and everyone's trying to give their best. We hope our top-order to fare well in the coming fixtures.

"It is challenging to bat against the new ball. Obviously, a good start always helps us, but we also need to keep in mind as to how to recover if we lose two or three early wickets.

"We have plans in place to ensure how our batters score big in the coming games, and we will ensure that we bat according to our plans."

He also asserted that his batters have a plan to counter the potential spin threat from Mitchell Santner, who has been the Kiwis' star in the spin department.

"I think he (Santner) is one of the best bowlers. We have a plan. We need to start well. If our top three or top four batters bat long, it helps our batting order."

Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto says the team is hoping to benefit from the inputs it is receiving from technical consultant Sridharan Sriram in the World Cup matches, including Friday's game against New Zealand.

Former India all-rounder Sriram, who played eight One-Day Internationals between 2000 and 2004, joined the Bangladesh squad in Guwahati for practice matches against Sri Lanka and England ahead of the 50-over showpiece.

"He has been helping us a lot. The ties that we played in Dharamsala, he gave us an idea about the pitch before we took the field.

"We have already had discussions with him about the kind of wicket that we can expect here (Chennai). We expect to gain more out of him in the coming encounters," Shanto said.

He also expressed hope that the turning track at Chepauk would aid their spinners more against New Zealand.

The Tigers would be banking on their spin duo of skipper Shakib Al-Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to challenge the in-form Kiwi batters.

"We saw during the India-Australia match that there was some spin on this pitch. So if it continues the same way, it would only help our spinners," he said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"But we are not thinking about the wicket, as we need to execute our plan and be clear about what we need to do.

"He (Shakib) bowled really well, and we need early wickets. All the spinners have got experience, including Mehidy. So if either of them take early wickets, it would be a different ball game."

The match between the two sides will be played on a new strip, and Shanto feels a fresh wicket could allow the teams to target a total of around 300 to 320.

"Considering all the matches in India (during the World Cup), the wickets look pretty good. If the wicket is fresh, we should aim at 300-320."

The Bangladesh top-order batters struggled in the first two contests, with only one of them firing per game. However, Shanto said that they have a plan in place.

"I think we should not worry about our openers at all. The ones who are batting at the top-order have been preparing well.

"It would take just one or two good innings to gain their confidence back. No one's relaxed in our team, and everyone's trying to give their best. We hope our top-order to fare well in the coming fixtures.

"It is challenging to bat against the new ball. Obviously, a good start always helps us, but we also need to keep in mind as to how to recover if we lose two or three early wickets.

"We have plans in place to ensure how our batters score big in the coming games, and we will ensure that we bat according to our plans."

He also asserted that his batters have a plan to counter the potential spin threat from Mitchell Santner, who has been the Kiwis' star in the spin department.

"I think he (Santner) is one of the best bowlers. We have a plan. We need to start well. If our top three or top four batters bat long, it helps our batting order."