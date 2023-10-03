News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » No big deal losing to my role model Jyothi: Aditi

No big deal losing to my role model Jyothi: Aditi

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, left, beat team-mate Aditi Swami in the semis to advance to the gold medal clash in the women's compound archery event at the Asian Games 

IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, left, beat team-mate Aditi Swami in the semis to advance to the gold medal clash in the women's compound archery event at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Photograph: Team India/X

If there was one archer that Aditi Swami wouldn't ever mind losing to, it is her "role model" Jyothi Surekha Vennam. Even as the 17-year-old archer lost the semi-final of the women's compound event to her idol, she wasn't one bit unhappy.

Two months after Aditi had ousted Jyothi in the sem-ifinal en route her World Championship title, the senior exacted a sweet revenge.

 

Jyothi will now bid for her first-ever Asian Games gold from three appearances, while Aditi will be left to fight for the bronze.

"She's (Jyothi) my role model. So it was fun to play against her. Last time we played each other was the world championships recently, in Berlin," Aditi said in Hangzhou.

"That time I won, and today she won. It is not a big deal, because whoever wins, India's gonna win," she added.

Compound archery does not feature in Olympics and Asian Games is the only multisport extravaganza they get to compete in and Aditi was "excited" to fight for a bronze in her maiden appearances.

The compound archers have assured India of three medals already to match India's best-ever feat of one gold, one silver and one bronze they had secured in Incheon 2014.

India, in fact, have a bright chance to claim their best-ever show in archery as they are also in running for medals in seven more events.

"It's a very special tournament for me because in compound archery it's like the Olympics for us. It is also very special because it is my first Asian Games. I'm very excited and I'm enjoying every moment."

On playing with more experienced archers, Aditi said: "When I was younger, that was my inspiration. This year, when I was selected for the senior team, it was a pleasant surprise for me because now I'm playing with them. I'm going to be on same team," she said.

She said how senior archers make her feel at home on tours.

"They are my friends, they take care of me. They tell me about things I'm not aware of or if I'm doing anything wrong. They help me out a lot like an older sister or brother would," she signed off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asiad: Volunteers warn unsuspecting cricket fans!
Asiad: Volunteers warn unsuspecting cricket fans!
Perennial 'chokers' SA looking to surprise at WC
Perennial 'chokers' SA looking to surprise at WC
Heptathlete Swapna's SHOCKING Claim Against Team-mate
Heptathlete Swapna's SHOCKING Claim Against Team-mate
BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets emotional in court
BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets emotional in court
Bihar grants 10 pc EWS quota day after caste survey
Bihar grants 10 pc EWS quota day after caste survey
Dhoni's Look Is STUNNING!
Dhoni's Look Is STUNNING!
Asian Games: Squash players assure India three medals
Asian Games: Squash players assure India three medals

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy sail into pre-quarters

Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy sail into pre-quarters

Asian Games: Verma, Deotale set up all-Indian final

Asian Games: Verma, Deotale set up all-Indian final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances