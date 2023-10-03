News
Kabaddi at Asian Games: India's road to gold starts with a bang

Kabaddi at Asian Games: India's road to gold starts with a bang

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 16:44 IST
Indian men rout Bangladesh, women outwit South Korea in kabaddi

Kabaddi

Indian kabaddi players had a good day in office as both the men's and women's teams notched up comprehensive victories in their group fixtures at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The Indian men's team, who are a record seven-time champions, began their campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh in a group A match.

 

Later in the day, the women's side recorded a 56-23 win over South Korea in their second group A game. India, last edition's silver medallist, were held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in their opening match on Monday.

In their bid to regain the Asian Games gold medal, the Indian men's team, which had slipped to a bronze at the 2018 edition, took a 24-9 lead at the half-time.

Naveen Kumar Goyat and Arjun Deshwal spearheaded their raids in style to inflict the first all-out in the 12th minute.

KabaddiBangladesh managed to inflict two supertackles in the first half on Pawan Sehrawat and then on Goyat but that proved insufficient as India took 12-point lead inside 20 minutes.

Bangladesh faltered in their raids as the Indians extended their lead in the second-half and sealed the issue.

In the men's event, India find themselves clubbed with Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Japan in Group A.

Iran, Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia form Group B.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
