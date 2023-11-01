News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Wankhede Is 'Special' For Rohit

Why Wankhede Is 'Special' For Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 01, 2023 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

&

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has hit 398 runs in 6 matches in World Cup 2023. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
 

"Wankhede is such a special venue, my best venue. What I am today as a cricketer because of the learning that I have had and that has all happened at Wankhede," Rohit Sharma tells the ICC ahead of India's first game in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, 2023, against Sri Lanka.

"Mumbaikars love their cricket and you can see the buzz at the Wankhede stadium, it is crazy," says Rohit, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"It has got those little zones in the stadium, specifically that North Stand which is the most famous stand at Wankhede. The crowd there, the people who come are true cricket fans," Rohit adds.

India play Sri Lanka in its seventh game of World Cup 2023, and a win will bring them close to booking a berth in the semi-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan stick to 'plan' to keep WC campaign alive
Pakistan stick to 'plan' to keep WC campaign alive
Will Shreyas Iyer Play Sri Lanka Game?
Will Shreyas Iyer Play Sri Lanka Game?
Sri Lanka feel handicapped by Hasaranga's absence
Sri Lanka feel handicapped by Hasaranga's absence
Maratha quota: Jarange's ultimatum as CM holds meet
Maratha quota: Jarange's ultimatum as CM holds meet
India Inc taps overseas funds for local M&As
India Inc taps overseas funds for local M&As
Recipe: Nadisha's Egg Naan
Recipe: Nadisha's Egg Naan
The Item Number Aishwarya Turned Down
The Item Number Aishwarya Turned Down

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Afghanistan make their own luck with eye on semis spot

Afghanistan make their own luck with eye on semis spot

How Pakistan Can Make It To Semis

How Pakistan Can Make It To Semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances