Why Wankhede Is 'Special' For Rohit

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has hit 398 runs in 6 matches in World Cup 2023. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

"Wankhede is such a special venue, my best venue. What I am today as a cricketer because of the learning that I have had and that has all happened at Wankhede," Rohit Sharma tells the ICC ahead of India's first game in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, 2023, against Sri Lanka.

"Mumbaikars love their cricket and you can see the buzz at the Wankhede stadium, it is crazy," says Rohit, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"It has got those little zones in the stadium, specifically that North Stand which is the most famous stand at Wankhede. The crowd there, the people who come are true cricket fans," Rohit adds.

India play Sri Lanka in its seventh game of World Cup 2023, and a win will bring them close to booking a berth in the semi-finals.