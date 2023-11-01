News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan stick to 'plan' to keep WC campaign alive

Pakistan stick to 'plan' to keep WC campaign alive

Source: ANI
November 01, 2023 09:17 IST
Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique put on 128 runs for the opening wicket

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique put on 128 runs for the opening wicket. Plan was to see off first four overs, then hit sixes, says Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman after win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. Photograph: PCB/X

Following his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who made a return to the side with a match-winning half-century, said that he practiced a lot after the Asia Cup and plan was to see off first four overs and then go ahead with big hits.

 

After struggling with his form and being benched for the first half of the World Cup, Zaman finally made his return to the ODI side and made it count with a match-winning half-century against Bangladesh, helping his side end their four-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win.

With this victory, Pakistan moved up to 5th in the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh, who have lost their sixth match.

"Time off helped. I practised a lot after the Asia Cup. I felt good in the camp. I wanted to score big but, you know, it is cricket. I told Abdullah (Shafique) that I will see off the first four overs and then hit sixes regardless of how the pitch will play because I know I can and I know my role. NRR was on our mind. After 100, we were looking to finish the game before 30 overs. Hopefully, I will make it big in the coming games," said Zaman in a post-match presentation.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 204 in 45.1 overs, in the chase of 205, a returning Fakhar Zaman (81 in 74 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (68 in 69 balls, nine fours and two sixes) smashed the fifties that helped Pakistan cruise to a much-needed seven-wicket win.

Fakhar received the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Source: ANI
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

