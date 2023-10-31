News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mendis rues batting failure against Afghanistan

Mendis rues batting failure against Afghanistan

Source: ANI
October 31, 2023 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Afghanistan's Fazal Farooqui celebrates with fans after dismissing Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana for 29

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Fazal Farooqui celebrates with fans after dismissing Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana for 29. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket/Twitter

After Sri Lanka suffered a 7-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, captain Kusal Mendis lamented that his batters did not perform well enough.

Afghanistan produced their third upset win in their ongoing World Cup campaign, outplaying Sri Lanka in all three departments. Half-centuries from Rahmant Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai and a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan secure a memorable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at Pune on Monday.

 

The setback against Afghanistan leaves the Lankans with little room for error, needing them to win all three of their remaining games, including the tough match against tournament hosts India next up, to have any hope of reaching the last four.

"We didn't do enough with the bat. 300 or maybe 280 would have been sufficient, but not to be. Bowlers have done well in the first 10 overs and the dew has come in a little bit and then it became a little hard to bowl the spinners," Kusal Mendis said in a post-match presentation.

"Actually, there was dew today and the ball came on to the bat nicely in the second innings. He (Dilshan Madushanka) has done really well, in the first couple of games as well and hope he will continue his form going forward," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Afghanistan take Sri Lanka in stride for 3rd win
PIX: Afghanistan take Sri Lanka in stride for 3rd win
'I just make everyone look stupid'
'I just make everyone look stupid'
Messi dedicates his eighth Ballon d'Or to Maradona
Messi dedicates his eighth Ballon d'Or to Maradona
'How many of us really know our PM?'
'How many of us really know our PM?'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
Maratha quota: 49 arrested in Beed after violence
Maratha quota: 49 arrested in Beed after violence
In Hamas video, hostages ask Netanyahu to...
In Hamas video, hostages ask Netanyahu to...

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PIX: A Memorable World Cup for Afghanistan!

PIX: A Memorable World Cup for Afghanistan!

Pakistan run-chase gave Afghans confidence and belief

Pakistan run-chase gave Afghans confidence and belief

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances