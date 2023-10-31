News
'I just make everyone look stupid'

'I just make everyone look stupid'

October 31, 2023 09:24 IST
David Warner is second in the list of most runs in this ICC World Cup with 413 runs against his name

IMAGE: David Warner is second in the list of most runs in this ICC World Cup with 413 runs against his name. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia opener David Warner says his World Cup form is making doubters "look stupid" and hopes to add to his mountain of runs in the next match against ailing England.

Warner, who has scored two centuries in his last three matches, is second on the runs list at the tournament with 413 at an average of 68.83, behind Quinton de Kock (431).

"Everyone keeps writing me off," said left-hander Warner who turned 37 last week.

"I'm doing as well as I can, I'm just trying to go out there and start as well as I can up front in the first 10 (overs).

 

"If I get in, I try and make the most of it.

"It's also awesome to have Heady (Travis Head) and Mitch (Marsh) there as well, because it allows that pressure to keep being put back onto the opposition."

Asked if he was motivated to prove doubters wrong, Warner said: "Nup. I just make everyone look stupid."

Warner put on an opening stand of 175 against New Zealand with Head, who slotted back into the side after recovering from a broken hand.

Warner said team mates had nicknamed Head 'Chaos' for looking to attack bowlers at every chance.

"It seems to be hitting the middle all the time, and that's the way he plays, and that's good, because at the other end, it (puts) a bit of pressure on the bowlers, and then I can get some bad balls as well.

"We are gelling really well together."

Resurgent Australia are fourth in the standings, having won their last four matches in succession.

The top four at the end of the round robin phase reach the semi-finals.

Defending champions England are bottom of the 10 teams and all but eliminated from the tournament after losing their fifth match to hosts India.

Warner said "it would be nice" to add to England's misery but said Australia should not underestimate them.

"They're the teams that are the most dangerous when there's nothing to lose," he said.

Source: REUTERS
