Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mathews brings out all his experience to tackle England

Mathews brings out all his experience to tackle England

October 27, 2023 09:46 IST
Sri Lanka pacer Angelo Mathews celebrates dismissing England opener Dawid Malan during the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru on Thursday

IMAGE: Sri Lanka pacer Angelo Mathews celebrates dismissing England opener Dawid Malan during the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana praised all-rounder Angelo Mathews for adding discipline to their bowling attack after the veteran claimed two wickets in miserly spells during Thursday's thumping victory over defending world champions England.

Former captain Mathews was brought into the team after fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana failed to shake off a shoulder injury sustained during a match against Pakistan and made an immediate impact to help restrict England to 156 by claiming 2-14.

 

Theekshana credited Mathews and player of the match Lahiru Kumara (3-35) for getting them back on track after England made a good start with 59 runs in the first 10 powerplay overs on a dry wicket in Bengaluru.

"In the initial four or five overs, we conceded a few runs due to our inability to find the right length," Theekshana told reporters.

"When Angelo took the ball, he used his experience to adjust the length. This allowed us to regain our discipline.

"We witnessed Angelo's success and Lahiru emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline while bowling. Our strong bowling performance, characterised by wicket-taking, pressured the opposition into a defensive stance.

"They refrained from pressing forward and consistently attempted to clear the boundary with sixes and fours. So, we had a chance to take wickets, that's what we planned here."

Mathews also helped affect a run-out to see the back of Joe Root, who was dismissed for 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
