News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC working on backup plans for T20 World Cup

ICC working on backup plans for T20 World Cup

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 23, 2020 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: It is learnt that contingency plans are being made for the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October and November.. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The ICC Chief Executives on Thursday unanimously agreed on a revamp of its Futures Tours and Programmes till 2023 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a grinding halt.

 

The CEC meeting, held via tele-conference, decided that a decision on the World Test Championship and the proposed ODI league, scheduled in June, can be taken at a later date.

"There was agreement that the disrupted FTP programme would need to be collectively reviewed through to 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket that has been postponed due to COVID-19 as possible," the ICC said in a statement.

Already, England's tour of Sri Lanka stands postponed along with Australia's tour of New Zealand. Pakistan and West Indies' tours during the English summer also look to be in serious doubt.

It is also learnt that contingency plans are being made for the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October and November.

"The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC women's Cricket World Cup 2021.

"Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: ICC, CEC, T20, FTP, Australia
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'No decision on T20 World Cup before July'

'No decision on T20 World Cup before July'

See: Dhawan, son play 'Quarantine Premier League'

See: Dhawan, son play 'Quarantine Premier League'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use