Lord's centurion Rahul leaps 19 spots in ICC Test rankings

Lord's centurion Rahul leaps 19 spots in ICC Test rankings

Source: PTI
August 18, 2021 16:00 IST
K L Rahul acknowlges the applause after scoring a century at Lord's on Day 1 of the second Test, August 12, 2021

IMAGE: K L Rahul acknowlges the applause after scoring a century at Lord's on Day 1 of the second Test, August 12, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Riding on his brilliant century against England in the second Test at Lord's, KL Rahul jumped 19 spots to 37th place, while skipper Virat Kohli continued to remain India's top-ranked batsman at fifth position in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Rahul, who had re-entered the rankings in 56th position last week, had scored 129 in India's first innings against England to play a big role in his side's 151-run win.

 

Kohli, who had dropped a spot last week, remained static at fifth, while opener Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also retained their sixth and seventh spots respectively.

England captain Joe Root, who started the series in fifth place and overtook Kohli after the first match against India, rose another two slots to be at second position after the second Test. He is on 893 rating points, only eight less than New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

India's Ravindra Jadeja moved down a spot to third in Test all-rounders' rankings, which also features senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the fourth spot.

In the bowlers' list, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah dropped a spot to 10th while his fellow pacer Mohammad Siraj, who took four wickets in each innings at Lord's, made significant gains, climbing 18 spots to sit in the 38th position.

England veteran James Anderson gained one spot and is sixth after a five-wicket haul in the first innings while his pace colleague Mark Wood is in the 37th spot.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved up two slots to eighth position after scores of 30 and 55 in the first Test against West Indies in Kingston.

For the West Indies, who beat Pakistan by one wicket, Jermaine Blackwood gained nine slots to reach 35th position after getting 22 and 55. All-rounder Jason Holder is up five places to 43rd and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who missed a first-innings century by three runs, advanced 18 places to 45th.

Holder also moved into the top 10 for bowlers, his four wickets in the match lifting him two places to ninth position. Fast bowler Jayden Seales has soared 39 places to 58th after his eight-wicket match haul while Kemar Roach is another gainer, moving up two places to 11th.

For Pakistan, left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has gained four slots to reach 18th position after taking four wickets in each innings.

Source: PTI
India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

