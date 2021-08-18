News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » On This Day: Kohli made his international debut in 2008

On This Day: Kohli made his international debut in 2008

By Rediff Cricket
August 18, 2021 11:35 IST
Virat Kohli scored only 12 runs in his international debut

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored only 12 runs in his international debut. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

One of the best chapters of international cricket was started on this day, 13 years ago.

 

On August 18, 2008, Virat Kohli took his first steps in the international arena, making his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka.

Opening the batting for India, Kohli had scored just 12 runs off 22 balls, and batted for 33 minutes, before Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara dismissed him in the eight over.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was bundled out for 146 as Ajantha Mendis and Muttiah Muralitharan both picked three wickets each.

Sri Lanka chased down the target with 91 balls to spare and defeated India by eight wickets.

Kohli had to wait for 14 matches for his first century (109), finally breaching the 100-run mark against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2009.

The India skipper has played 254 ODIs so far, in which he has scored 12,169 runs at an average of 59.07 with his highest score being 183 against Pakistan.

With 43 ODI centuries against his name, VK is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar in the list for most hundreds in ODI cricket.

