ICC Test Rankings: Kohli continues to lead pack

July 23, 2019 16:28 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli continued to maintain his number one position in the ICC Test ranking for batsmen issued this week.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson grabbed the second spot while Cheteshwar Pujara is third on the list.

England's pace spearhead James Anderson, who will miss the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's starting Wednesday, is 2nd in the ICC Test Bowlers' Rankings.

Anderson, who was overtaken by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (ranked third) in November last year and subsequently by the present No. 1 Pat Cummins of Australia, is ranked second is 16 points behind the Aussie.

Anderson will then feature in a potential direct contest with Cummins in the five-match Ashes series starting August 1.

India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are also featured in the bowler's top 10, holding the sixth and tenth spots respectively.

In the all-rounders' list, Jadeja was the best-ranked Indian.

The left-arm spinner sits behind West Indies' Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh at the third spot.

In the team rankings, India remain in the first place followed by New Zealand (2) and South Africa (3) with England (4) and Australia (5) rounding up the top five.