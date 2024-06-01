News
Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands: Gilchrist

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 11:34 IST
The Netherlands players celebrate victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match, at the Adelaide Oval, on November 6, 2022.

IMAGE: The Netherlands players celebrate victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match, at the Adelaide Oval, on November 6, 2022. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes Nepal and the Netherlands could surprise teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Nepal and the Netherlands are clubbed with Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group D.

Gilchrist believes that the international exposure gained by the youngsters in the Rohit Paudel-led Nepalese team has made them a formidable unit.

 

As for the Netherlands, Gilchrist observed that they have been always tough customers in ICC events and would like to make the most of the limited opportunities they get to play against big teams.

"I think Nepal would be a team that might be able to fire a shot," Gilchrist told SEN Radio on Saturday.

"They've got a couple of young players who have been in all the big leagues for a number of years now," he said.

Nepal, however, suffered a big blow ahead of the World Cup as their ace leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was ruled out after his US visa application was rejected a second time.

With the Dutch having upset the Proteas in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Gilchrist felt they definitely would be a tough proposition

"The Dutch always seem to ruffle a few feathers, they always seem to get under the skin, and they're drawn in the same pool as South Africa again. They nailed them in the T20 World Cup last time in Australia in Adelaide. So, it might be the Dutch," he said.

Citing the example of the USA upsetting Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match T20 series late last month, Gilchrist said lesser-known cricket-playing nations are always looking at opportunities to beat bigger teams.

"That's in a financial component where they get a little bit of a lick of the ice cream... but also just the experience. With the T20 format, that's the opportunity for these nations to come in and start trying to ruffle a few feathers but also bed down the cricket programs in their countries.

"Have a look at the results of the USA against Bangladesh in the last few weeks, the US have fired a few shots, they've beaten them a few times.

"It's about allowing them to get a platform and a chance to shine. Hopefully that firms up the cricket programs in more nations around the world," felt Gilchrist. Both the teams face each other on Tuesday to begin their campaign in the T20 global showpiece.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
