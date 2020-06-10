ICC T20 WC fate to be decided next month

Source:

June 10, 2020 23:01 IST

IMAGE: ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said 'we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision'. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday decided to wait for another month before taking a call on the fate of this year's T20 World Cup, saying that it wants to continue exploring contingency plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts has downplayed the prospect of the tournament going ahead in 2020, saying the October-November schedule was under "very high risk" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision..." ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement after the board meeting held via video conference.

"The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that."

Although the ICC is also considering alternative options for next year's women's 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand, the prospect of that tournament going ahead as planned in February-March is significantly brighter.

New Zealanders on Tuesday celebrated their first day without coronavirus restrictions in three months.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one...we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision," Sawhney said.

The ICC Board, however, decided to put an end, at least till December this year, the tug of war over tax exemptions with the BCCI.

It extended the deadline for the Indian Board to get the promised tax exemption from the country's central government which is mandatory to hold ICC tournaments like World T20 and ODI World Cup.