ICC likely to discuss fate of T20 World Cup next week

July 14, 2020 13:21 IST

IMAGE: A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the T20 World Cup in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council is likely to discuss the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in its next board meeting.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but the mega-event looks set to be cancelled due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world.

The ICC is yet to decide the date of its next board meeting date but it is likely to take place next week.



"As of now no date is decided, but it will be there over the next one week or so but date not confirmed," ICC sources told ANI.



When asked about the agenda such as announcement on the T20 world cup and election in ICC, the source added, "as of now no details have been issued but there are chances that T20 WC will be discussed."





