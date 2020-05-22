News
ICC guidelines: Players can't give cap to umpire; not allowed loo breaks

ICC guidelines: Players can't give cap to umpire; not allowed loo breaks

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 22, 2020 22:20 IST
'Consider adopting a process that will assist the bowler in managing his/her items'

'Umpires may also be encouraged to use gloves when handling the ball'

ICC

IMAGE: England bowler James Anderson hands umpire Sundaram Ravi his cap. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

There will neither be loo breaks during training nor the players will be allowed to hand over their caps or sunglasses to the on-field umpires as international cricketers will be required to let go of some of their intrinsic habits when play resumes in the post-COVID-19 world.

In its 'back to cricket' guidelines issued for resumption of the game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has effectively barred players from handing over their personal equipments (cap, towel, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or his teammates as part of maintaining social distance.

 

"Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates," read the ICC playing guidelines.

However there was no clarity on who will keep the players' items?

"Consider adopting a process that will assist the bowler in managing his/her items. Umpires may also be encouraged to use gloves when handling the ball," says the governing body.

The players are unlikely to keep their cap or sunglasses in the field of play as it would attract penalty runs just like in the case of a helmet. The ICC also wants them to minimise their "time spent in the changing room before and after a match".

The ICC Cricket Committee has already recommended ban on using the saliva on the ball and now players have been advised not to "touch eyes, nose, and mouth after making contact with the ball" and sanitise their hands after they come in contact with the ball.

Life might get even tougher for them when they are training for the game with no loo and shower breaks encouraged.

"All participants should adopt a ‘ready to train' approach where possible i.e. come to training prepared without the need to use any communal facilities such as changing rooms or showering facilities," read one of the training guidelines.

"Personal equipment should be sanitised before and after use (training and competition)," read another one. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
