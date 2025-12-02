'I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too': Tilak

'I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets.'

IMAGE: Tilak Varma, who has featured in only four ODIs with one fifty, and is yet to make his Test debut. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Tilak Varma enjoys the longer formats and has been seeking inputs from Virat Kohli on fitness and running between the wickets as he looks to make the most of the opportunities coming his way.



The 23-year-old, who has featured in only four ODIs with one fifty and is yet to make his Test debut, said the presence of stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit Sharma in team in the ongoing ODI series has been a major confidence boost.



"ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I'm really excited to play more ODIs as well. When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different," Varma said on JioStar.



"They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible to get better."



The young left-hander said he has particularly been seeking inputs from Kohli on fitness and running between the wickets -- an area he enjoys and wants to excel in.



"I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I'm pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game," he said.



"If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to."

On the ongoing South Africa series, Varma said: "Whatever opportunities I get against South Africa, I want to finish those matches. I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too. I'm challenging myself to perform in the longer formats and grow as an individual player."