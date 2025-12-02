HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too': Tilak

'I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too': Tilak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 17:18 IST

x

'I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets.'

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma, who has featured in only four ODIs with one fifty, and is yet to make his Test debut. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Tilak Varma enjoys the longer formats and has been seeking inputs from Virat Kohli on fitness and running between the wickets as he looks to make the most of the opportunities coming his way.

The 23-year-old, who has featured in only four ODIs with one fifty and is yet to make his Test debut, said the presence of stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit Sharma in team in the ongoing ODI series has been a major confidence boost.

"ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I'm really excited to play more ODIs as well. When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different," Varma said on JioStar.

"They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible to get better."

The young left-hander said he has particularly been seeking inputs from Kohli on fitness and running between the wickets -- an area he enjoys and wants to excel in.

"I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I'm pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game," he said.

"If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to."

 

On the ongoing South Africa series, Varma said: "Whatever opportunities I get against South Africa, I want to finish those matches. I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too. I'm challenging myself to perform in the longer formats and grow as an individual player."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Hardik back with a bang; fires Baroda to victory!
Hardik back with a bang; fires Baroda to victory!
'Be Thick-Skinned': Zaheer's Advice For Gambhir
'Be Thick-Skinned': Zaheer's Advice For Gambhir
Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction
Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction
'Gambhir best ever coach and human being'
'Gambhir best ever coach and human being'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit gown at TOIFA Awards1:01

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit...

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected Way!1:01

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected...

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His Dream4:07

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO