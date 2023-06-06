News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Andy Flower joins Aus coaching staff ahead of WTC Final

Andy Flower joins Aus coaching staff ahead of WTC Final

June 06, 2023 16:35 IST
Andy Flower, who coached England from 2009-2014, has joined the Australian support staff in a consultancy role.

IMAGE: Former England captain Andy Flower, who coached England from 2009-2014, has joined the Australian support staff in a consultancy role. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former England coach and IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants' coach, Andy Flower has joined the Australian camp ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, starting on Wednesday at The Oval.

Flower, who coached England from 2009-2014, has joined the Australian support staff in a consultancy role. But he is not expected to be around for the start of the Ashes series, which begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

 

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the second edition of the WTC, with The Oval hosting its first-ever Test in the month of June in its 143-year-old history.

Flower is, however, expected to join the Australian camp at a later stage during the Ashes, reported ESPNCricinfo.

A former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper-batter, Flower is one of England's most successful coaches, guiding them to three consecutive Ashes wins in this millennium, which includes triumphs in 2009 and 2013 at home, and most impressively, Down Under in 2010-11.

With Flower at the helm of the coaching staff, Andrew Strauss's England had become the first team in 24 years to have won an Ashes in Australia.

For Pat Cummins's side, the addition of Flower to the coaching staff will only add more to the expectations as they strive to become the first Australian team to win an Ashes series in England since 2001.

Cummins said, "(He brings) experience over here, first of all... and knows these conditions really well. Hopefully he knows the opposition, so if he can give us one little bit of insight into playing in England that we haven't thought about then it's worth it."

"I think (coach) Andrew (McDonald) has worked with him quite a bit, and you've seen us over the years bring in different people at different times. We're pretty lucky to have someone as experienced as Andy," the Australian captain added.

