HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'I only wanted to win matches for India'

'I only wanted to win matches for India'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 00:12 IST

x

‘I feel you have to mad about something to make it crazy. That's something I believe in’

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant said a major change in his approach towards his life and cricket career came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he became more serious. Photograph: BCCI

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant says it's important to push limits as a youngster as there will be time later in life to relax, adding that he always played with the dream of winning matches for the country.

Pant said a major change in his approach towards his life and cricket career came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he became more serious.

 

“I lost my father when I was very young but at the same time it teaches you to take responsibility in a positive way,” Pant, who was appointed as SBI Life's brand ambassador along with Ravindra Jadeja as Jolly and Polly, said in Mumbai on Monday.

“That made me really strong but one major part of getting serious came after the COVID-19 (pandemic)… when you are playing as a youngster, you are not really thinking about your financials and you are only focussing on playing cricket."

“In my mind, I only wanted to play for India and that was the only dream, just to win matches for India. The rest, I feel, is a by-product of it,” he said.

Pant agreed that work-life balance exists in all walks of life but urged the youngsters to give it their all.

“My focus in life has been very singular in a way (that) I feel you have to mad about something to make it crazy. That's something I believe in," he said.

"Nowadays, we talk about work-life balance, I think people need to understand that first you need to work hard, go crazy about your work and there will be (a) time in life when you can relax and chill back. But as a youngster, it is the best thing to push your limits because there is a lot of time to recover."

"Once you go to (ages) 35 or 45, you would want to have (a) more secured thought process and planning but before that, just grind it out from bottom to top. Everywhere you go, try to learn and something beautiful comes out of it,” he added.

Jadeja underlined the importance of having security in every field to have freedom of performance.

“It's important to have security. In cricket, you can play your shots only when you know your place in the team is secure. Similarly, every field needs to have the element of security,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

All or nothing: The enigma called Pant!
All or nothing: The enigma called Pant!
PIX: 'Salute! Rishabh Pant, you fighter'
PIX: 'Salute! Rishabh Pant, you fighter'
'Sorry we couldn't...': Pant apologises to fans
'Sorry we couldn't...': Pant apologises to fans
It's never easy to come back after injury: Pant
It's never easy to come back after injury: Pant
Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts
Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security Forces and Terrorists1:23

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security...

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they depart from the airport0:14

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO