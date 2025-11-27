'Sorry we couldn't...': Rishabh Pant apologises to fans

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant disappointed with the bat against South Africa, managing just 49 runs in four innings with a best score of 27. Photograph: BCCI

A dejected Rishabh Pant, who captained India in the second and final Test in Guwahati, apologised to the fans for the team's poor showing against South Africa.



A dominant South Africa trounced India by 408 runs in the Guwahati Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep. Chasing 549 runs, India were bowled out for 140 in their second innings on Day 5. Ravindra Jadeja offered the sole resistance with an entertaining 54 but no other Indian batter went past the 20 run mark.



Pant himself had a series to forget, managing just 49 runs in four innings with a best score of 27, while copping heavy criticism for his reckless shot selection.



'There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t

play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians,' said Pant on Instagram.The wicketkeeper-batter assured the fans the Indian team will learn from this experience and bounce back stronger.

'Sorry we couldn’t live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals. Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals.'



'Thank you for your unwavering support and love!'



