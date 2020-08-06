News
I have tested negative for COVID-19, confirms Brian Lara

I have tested negative for COVID-19, confirms Brian Lara

August 06, 2020 11:10 IST
'This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism.'

Brian Lara

IMAGE: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara. Photograph: Brian Lara/Instagram

West Indies batting greart Brian Lara confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Lara claimed that there were rumours circulating of him testing positive for the coronavirus, which he said are not true.

 

"Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation," Lara said on his Instagram post on Wednesday.

"While you haven't personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle. This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable COVID 19 is going nowhere in the near future," he added.

