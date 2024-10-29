News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'I don't regret sledging Ashwin'

'I don't regret sledging Ashwin'

Source: PTI
October 29, 2024 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'That was purely directed straight at him and he pulled out of that Test match because of back spasm.'

Tim Paine

IMAGE: After failing to break Ravichandran Ashwin's resolve with the bat during the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Tim Paine started poking the Indian from behind the stumps. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Former Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine doesn't regret sledging Ravichandran Ashwin during the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying he did it to unsettle the India off-spinner, who was 'annoying' him by getting his wicket frequently.

After losing the series opener at Adelaide, India defied all odds to clinch the series 2-1. Ashwin played a vital role in drawing the third Test in Sydney, batting for 42.4 overs with an aching back alongside Hanuma Vihari.

After failing to break Ashwin's resolve with the bat, Paine started poking the Indian from behind the stumps. "I can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash, I'll tell you what, woohoo," Paine said ahead of an over from off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

But Paine does not regret it.

"No, I don't because to this day Ashwin didn't play in that (Brisbane) Test match. I wasn't talking to the Indians, I was talking to him. I said we cannot wait to get you to the Gabba.

"...because he was annoying us, fair to say. He is a fantastic cricketer. He was getting me out all the time and that was annoying me as well," Paine said in a podcast of thegradecricketer.

Ashwin too replied in kind to Paine, saying:  "Just like we wanna get you to India. That will be your last series.”

Paine said the sledge was aimed at the Indian spinner.

"But no, that was purely directed straight at him and he pulled out of that Test match because of back spasm."

 

"Did I had a great game in that match? No, but I fronted up. Actually day one of the Test match he (Ashwin) was jogging laps. Those back spasms couldn't have been that bad," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wade quits international cricket; eyes coaching
Wade quits international cricket; eyes coaching
Is Kohli 'Unluckiest Cricketer Ever'?
Is Kohli 'Unluckiest Cricketer Ever'?
Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?
Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?
When Kohli Blocked Maxwell....
When Kohli Blocked Maxwell....
Fighting Workplace Harassment Is Tough
Fighting Workplace Harassment Is Tough
Fresh gunfight in Jammu, 2 more terrorists killed
Fresh gunfight in Jammu, 2 more terrorists killed
Midnight explosion at Kerala temple sends shockwaves
Midnight explosion at Kerala temple sends shockwaves

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Virat Kohli's Great Fall In Tests!
Virat Kohli's Great Fall In Tests!
Hardik Finds Peace in Agastya's Lap
Hardik Finds Peace in Agastya's Lap

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances