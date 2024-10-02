How Universe Boss Greeted Vishwa Guru

IMAGE: Chris Gayle with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi during Jamaican PM Andrew Holness's visit to India. Photograph and videos: Kind Courtesy Chris Gayle/Instagram

Chris Gayle aka Universe Boss met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi aka Vishwa Guru during Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness' visit to India.

Gayle greeted Modiji with folded hands, embracing the traditional Indian greeting.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gayle -- who is 4 days and 19 years younger than Modi -- shared videos and pictures of his interaction with the prime minister and other dignitaries during Holness's visit.

'It was an honor to meet the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Jamaica to India #OneLove,' Gayle posted.

Modi presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team to his Jamaican counterpart, who also gifted a cricket bat (signed by Gayle) to Modi.

'Chris Gayle,' Holness said, 'is not just an icon in Jamaica; he is also widely known, respected, and adored here in India for his cricketing prowess.'

Andrew Holness' visit to India from September 30 to October 3 is the first-ever official visit by a Jamaican prime minister to the country.

We wish Holness had included in his delegation the most famous Jamaican in the world, the fastest man ever, Mr Usain Bolt.