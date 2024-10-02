News
Home  » Cricket » How Universe Boss Greeted Vishwa Guru

How Universe Boss Greeted Vishwa Guru

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 02, 2024 13:40 IST
Chris Gayle with Modi

IMAGE: Chris Gayle with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi during Jamaican PM Andrew Holness's visit to India. Photograph and videos: Kind Courtesy Chris Gayle/Instagram
 

Chris Gayle aka Universe Boss met Prime Minister Narendra D Modi aka Vishwa Guru during Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness' visit to India.

Gayle greeted Modiji with folded hands, embracing the traditional Indian greeting.

Chris Gayle with Modi

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gayle -- who is 4 days and 19 years younger than Modi -- shared videos and pictures of his interaction with the prime minister and other dignitaries during Holness's visit.

'It was an honor to meet the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Jamaica to India #OneLove,' Gayle posted.

 

 

Modi presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team to his Jamaican counterpart, who also gifted a cricket bat (signed by Gayle) to Modi.

'Chris Gayle,' Holness said, 'is not just an icon in Jamaica; he is also widely known, respected, and adored here in India for his cricketing prowess.'

Andrew Holness' visit to India from September 30 to October 3 is the first-ever official visit by a Jamaican prime minister to the country.

We wish Holness had included in his delegation the most famous Jamaican in the world, the fastest man ever, Mr Usain Bolt.

Chris Gayle with Modi

REDIFF CRICKET
