News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How super Rohit clinched it in Super Over

How super Rohit clinched it in Super Over

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 29, 2020 17:50 IST

'Never done that before. I didn't know what to expect.'

- SCORECARD 

Rohit Sharma sends the ball into the stands during the Super Over of the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma sends the ball into the stands during the Super Over of the third T20I against New Zealand, in Hamilton, on Wednesday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma went into the Super Over of the third T20 International against New Zealand, in Hamilton on Tuesday, slightly unsure, as he had not batted in such a situation before.

 

However, he seemed completely in control of the proceedings and smashed consecutive sixes off the final two balls to give India its maiden T20 series triumph in New Zealand.

"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes)," Rohit said.

Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, he top-scored in India's 179 for five with a 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.

"The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat; little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally. I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today," said Rohit.

"We knew we would win the series today if we win the match. In important games important players need to step up and get counted," he added.

The fourth T20 International will be played in Wellington on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Rohit's 'Super' show as India edge NZ to seal series

Rohit's 'Super' show as India edge NZ to seal series

Who beat Kohli to MVP spot?

Who beat Kohli to MVP spot?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
     