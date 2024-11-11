How Stubbs handled nerves on mom's birthday...

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee chased down a 40-run target in three overs of swashbuckling hitting. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

An unbeaten 47 from Tristan Stubbs, and a 42-run partnership with Gerald Coetzee, saw South Africa haul themselves over the line for a three-wicket win over India in their Twenty20 international at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Stubbs and Coetzee chased down a 40-run target in three overs of swashbuckling hitting at the death to rescue the result when it looked as if India would pull off an unlikely victory.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram lauded the bowlers for their excellent execution of plans.

"I thought we bowled really well, some really good plans and our bowlers executed really well," he said.

"From the batting point of view, you want to break it at the mid-way stage but it didn't work out. Sometimes when you lose wickets in a cluster it doesn't look pretty. We need to take it on the chin, we are definitely going to keep our brand of cricket going."

Chasing the modest total, South Africa were down 86 for seven before Stubbs and Coetzee added 42 runs for the eighth wicket to take them home.

"Fortunately the run rate never got away from us. I had 30 (runs) in mind to get off the last three, and the dew came in to help us also," said Stubbs, who was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"Coetzee came in and played that innings in the end and we got over the line. He (Coetzee) walked in and said we can win this. It was always two hits away being back to run-a-ball."

"I just tried to breathe. It's my mom's birthday so there were 20-30 people who came to watch the game. This is my favourite place to play cricket. I was nervous, so I was trying to control by breathing."