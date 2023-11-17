News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India will win the World Cup, says a confident Shastri

India will win the World Cup, says a confident Shastri

Source: PTI
November 17, 2023 15:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former head coach Ravi Shastri backed the India team to lift the World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India will be overwhelming favourites in the upcoming World Cup final against Australia, the team's former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday while urging the hosts to stick to their game plans.

On the sidelines of an event in the city, Shastri spoke on India's approach in the title clash saying they do not need to do anything different.

"I think they will be relaxed. They are playing at home, and it's a very experienced side. And they don't need to do anything different.

"The way they have played.... it will be around the way they had left in the last game. They should be holding that cup very soon.

 

"India will win the World Cup. They will start as favourites in the final. They have played outstandingly well," Shastri said.

Despite having beaten Australia in the league stage, India will be under pressure against the five-time world champions, who have a great record in ICC finals.

‘You don’t want to be over-excited just because it’s a final’

But Shastri believes that if the Men in Blue are able to stay calm and soak in the pressure, then they can emerge triumphant.

"They just need to be composed and calm, handling and soaking in the pressure. You (India) don't want to be over-excited just because it's a final.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri lauded Mohammed Shami for his stellar show in the ongoing World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

"You (India) know what your roles are, and the good thing is this team doesn't depend on one or two players. There are eight or nine players performing game after game, so that's a brilliant sign," he said. 

‘Best Indian bowling attack’

The former India all-rounder also praised in-form seamer Mohammed Shami for his outstanding display in the tournament in which he leads the bowling chart with 23 wickets, including picking seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

He believes Shami will have a significant role to play in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"The very first ball, if he (Shami) is sprinting in, (I wish) good luck to the batters. The seam presentation, the way the ball lands.... What he has done in this World Cup is to consistently hit the right lengths," he said.

"Even in Mumbai, he was troubling the batsmen with his skills. Not many got the ball to move around, but he got to do it and got the outside edges.

"I say this is the best Indian bowling attack. When you look at the variety and skill set, it's amazing."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Powerplay domination key to Australia's win in semis
Powerplay domination key to Australia's win in semis
Dhoni's Lwali Chronicles Go Viral!
Dhoni's Lwali Chronicles Go Viral!
Can SA break the World Cup jinx? Miller speaks out...
Can SA break the World Cup jinx? Miller speaks out...
Osama's 'Letter to America' goes viral amid Gaza war
Osama's 'Letter to America' goes viral amid Gaza war
Silkyara tunnel collapse: 21m drilled, 40m more to go
Silkyara tunnel collapse: 21m drilled, 40m more to go
Festival season fail to light up apparel sales
Festival season fail to light up apparel sales
Cong candidate's aide killed in clash during MP polls
Cong candidate's aide killed in clash during MP polls

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'It'll be fitting for India to win World Cup but...'

'It'll be fitting for India to win World Cup but...'

Australia aim to exploit 'cracks' in India's batting

Australia aim to exploit 'cracks' in India's batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances