News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How much money will English cricket lose if season is wiped out

How much money will English cricket lose if season is wiped out

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 05, 2020 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

ECB

IMAGE: The ECB has already created a 61 million pound rescue package for the 18 county sides and has been offering grants and loans to recreational clubs, impacted by the outbreak. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed.

The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domestic games. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had last week suspended county season until July, with nine rounds abandoned.

 

"We anticipate that with no cricket this year - as a worst-case scenario for our planning purposes - that could be as bad as £380million. That would be the loss of 800 days of cricket across all our professional clubs and the ECB as well," Harisson was quoted as saying by the cricketer.com.

"If you take all of that revenue and put it at risk, that is the worst-case scenario for us this year. Unquestionably, for cricket it is the most significant financial challenge we've ever faced.

"Our ability to mitigate the potential financial impact does require us to try, where it's safe to do so and with government support, fill that hole. We are staring at a £100million-plus loss this year, whatever happens," Harrison said.

The ECB has already created a 61 million pound rescue package for the 18 county sides and has been offering grants and loans to recreational clubs, impacted by the outbreak.

"Cashflow is a very significant issue which we've tried to address as quickly as possible through the stimulus package we've put into the professional game," Harrison said.

"We came into 2020 in the best financial state that county cricket had been in for several decades, frankly, and this has thrown that into some uncertainty. We will continue to work with the counties to make sure we get through this."

He also claimed that The Hundred, which has now been postponed to next year, was expected to make a profit of 11 million pounds. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

I am not jealous of you: Harbhajan tells Ashwin

I am not jealous of you: Harbhajan tells Ashwin

'Cricket behind closed door will be strange but...'

'Cricket behind closed door will be strange but...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use