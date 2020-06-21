How Kohli, Tendulkar marked Father's Day

June 21, 2020 19:26 IST

IMAGE: Virat and his late father Prem Kohli in happy times. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar marked Father's Day in their own unique styles.

Penning an emotional note along with a picture of his father Prem Kohli, Virat tweeted: 'This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life.'

'You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day,' the skipper added.

Prem Kohli passed away in 2006 after a cardiac arrest.

IMAGE: Sachin, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Trust Sachin to multi-task.

He marked Father's Day and international Yoga Day with his children, Sara and Arjun.

Sachin tweeted a picture of the trio in a yoga pose and captioned the picture: 'Celebrating #FathersDay by doing some Yoga together! #InternationalYogaDay.'

Paying his respects to his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, who passed away during the World Cup in 1999, Sachin tweeted an old photo of his father.

'I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first". Thank you for everything,' the cricket legend said.