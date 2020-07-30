News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How IPL was catalyst to England winning World Cup

How IPL was catalyst to England winning World Cup

Source: PTI
July 30, 2020 13:55 IST
'It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players'

The Eoin Morgan-England team won their maiden World Cup title at home last year, beating New Zealand on boundary count rule, in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's. 

IMAGE: The Eoin Morgan-England team won their maiden World Cup title at home last year, beating New Zealand on boundary count rule, in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates' participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title.

Morgan said he pushed chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Committee, Andrew Strauss to take the decision because he felt the pressure associated with a world event can only be matched by the cash-rich IPL.

 

"Playing in IPL was part of Strauss's plan. I pushed him to make that call because in international bilateral series, it's so difficult to replicate the pressure that's there in Champions Trophy or the World Cup," Morgan told Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz in Conversation.

"He asked me what's different? One, you play as an overseas player so there's huge expectations. If you play in IPL, there's different pressure and different expectation. Sometimes you can't get away with it and you have to find a way to deal with it."

Morgan said IPL helps players come out of their comfort zone.

"It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players," he said.

England won their maiden World Cup title on home turf last year, beating New Zealand on boundary count rule, in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
