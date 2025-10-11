HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How India's spinners put West Indies on the back foot

How India's spinners put West Indies on the back foot

Last updated on: October 11, 2025 18:45 IST

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill struck his fifth Test hundred of the year before watching his spinner Ravindra Jadeja wreck the West Indies top order to put the hosts firmly in charge of the second and final Test on Saturday.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Gill made 129 not out to power India to a commanding 518-5 before the 26-year-old declared on the second day.

The home side, chasing a 2-0 series sweep, reduced West Indies to 140-4 with left-armer Jadeja (3-37) leading the way.

Shai Hope, who survived a strong lbw appeal and took a blow to his helmet, was unbeaten on 31 at the close with Tevin Imlach on 14.

"Even after that run out, the team is in a good position," India vice captain Jadeja told reporters, referring to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal for 175.

"We still posted a big total on the board, and we'll try to bowl them out as quickly as possible tomorrow."

Earlier, the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was left disappointed as Jaiswal added only two runs to his overnight score before being run out to miss out on his third Test double hundred.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

IMAGE:Tagenarine Chanderpaul bats. Photograph: BCCI

Jaiswal drove Jayden Seales to Tagenarine Chanderpaul at mid-off and was halfway down the pitch before realising Gill was not interested.

The 23-year-old failed to make his ground and trudged off the field after a majestic knock studded with 22 fours.

Promoted to number five, Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed a couple of sixes before falling to Jomel Warrican (3-98).

Gill duly brought up his 10th Test hundred before stepping on the gas.

The elegant right-hander hit West Indies counterpart Roston Chase for six and struck Khary Pierre for three fours in an over.

Dhruv Jurel contributed 44 before falling to Chase and Gill immediately declared.

India did not have to wait long for a breakthrough thanks to B Sai Sudharsan's remarkable reflex catch at forward short leg.

West Indies opener John Campbell (10) played a full-blooded sweep shot to a Jadeja delivery and the ball hit the grill of Sudharsan's helmet as the fielder was trying to evade it before lodging in his cupped hands.

Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41) forged a 66-run partnership before Jadeja struck again, dismissing Chanderpaul and Chase, and taking a catch to end Athanaze's promising knock.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates. Photograph: BCCI

"We know it's very challenging, but I know we have the capable batters who can do it," Warrican said.

"The wicket is turning a lot more compared to day on. So we just have to apply ourselves and back our ability."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

