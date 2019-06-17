News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Indian media reacted to victory over Pakistan...

How Indian media reacted to victory over Pakistan...

June 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Pakistan 'no match' for Kohli's team, Indian media boast

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: Indian fans celebrate. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

'No Match' crowed the front page of an Indian newspaper, on Monday, as local media celebrated the national cricket team's one-sided World Cup victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

 

India extended their unblemished World Cup record against their neighbours to 7-0 after Virat Kohli's men secured an 89-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method on Sunday in a stop-start match that drew a massive global audience.

"Bragging rights intact as India make it 7-0 vs Pak," the Hindustan Times newspaper said in a front page headline.

"Another World Cup, same old story," was the headline used by The Times of India, the country's biggest selling English newspaper.

Organisers received nearly 800,000 applications for tickets at the 23,000-capacity Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester to watch the former champions, who only play each other in global tournaments because of their soured political relations.

The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours have gone to war three times since independence in 1947 and cricket matches between the two countries are considered among the most intense sporting rivalries on the planet.

Another conflict nearly erupted earlier this year after a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 40 Indian paramilitary police.

In retaliation, India launched air strikes on what it said was a militant base in Pakistani territory.

Amit Shah, India's home affairs minister, termed Sunday's win as 'another strike'.

"Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same," the 54-year-old Shah, also the president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," added Shah, who heads the cricket association of his state.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Shoaib Akhtar slams Sarfaraz's 'brainless captaincy'

Shoaib Akhtar slams Sarfaraz's 'brainless captaincy'

'Sarfaraz was confused, Pakistan lacked imagination'

'Sarfaraz was confused, Pakistan lacked imagination'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use