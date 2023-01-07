News
How India thumped Sri Lanka to clinch series win

How India thumped Sri Lanka to clinch series win

January 07, 2023 23:19 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav made 112 not out, hitting seven fours and nine sixes in his 51-ball display. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century guided India to a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 international in Rajkot on Saturday as the hosts clinched the series 2-1.

 

Yadav, the top-ranked batsman in T20s, made 112 not out, hitting seven fours and nine sixes in his 51-ball display as India set Sri Lanka a target of 229 after electing to bat first.

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 as Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each.

Saturday's victory came after India won the first T20 by two runs, while the second game was won by Sri Lanka by 16 runs.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya dismisses Avishka Fernando. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The teams will next meet in three one-day internationals, with the first game scheduled for Tuesday in Guwahati.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

