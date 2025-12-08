Milestone-Chasing Bumrah Nears Historic Mark

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will have his sights set on three records going into the T20I series against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah heads into the South Africa T20I series in Cuttack with a couple of big milestones within touching distance.

India may still be recovering from a 0-2 Test series loss — their second straight at home after the New Zealand defeat — but their T20I form under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir has been rock solid. Unbeaten in the format and steadily building towards next year’s home World Cup, they will look for another strong showing against a South African side that blends experience with exciting young talent.

For Bumrah, the series could be a landmark one.

He needs just one wicket to become only the second Indian after Arshdeep Singh to reach 100 T20I wickets. His record already speaks volumes with 99 wickets in 80 matches at an impressive average of 18.11.

Reaching the 100 mark will also make him the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in all three formats.

There’s another milestone on the horizon. Bumrah is 18 wickets away from 500 international wickets, a club that currently features only seven Indians. With 482 wickets from 221 matches, a best of 6/19, and a collection of four-fors and five-fors, he’s closing in quickly.