IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav took 4 for 30 in a match-winning role in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Kuldeep Yadav/X

Tilak Varma compiled a composed half century to guide India to their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

This after Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) sent Pakistan into a shocking collapse, from 113/1 to 146 all out, despite a fine 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

In the chase, India collapsed to 20/3 with an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29), but Tilak (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes) strung partnerships with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) to help India to a thrilling win with two balls to spare.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the win, Kuldeep said: 'Spin is still India's strength to win big matches. It's very important to bowl in the middle overs. And of course, we, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, playing together, obviously, it's a luxury to have. And everyone has a different role, you know.

IMAGE: India's Varun Chakaravarthy and teammates celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: BCCI

'So, obviously, they started really well. After 10-11 overs, they were like 100 for 1. And we knew that if you get a couple of early wickets, and probably not early, but after that, after 10 overs, if you get a couple of wickets, then obviously, it's not going to be easy for a new batter to come and score runs easily. And obviously, when I was bowling the 4th over, I was looking to get them out,' he added.

Kuldeep's spin twin, who gave India the first breakthrough in Sahibzada Farhan in the 10th over when Pakistan were going well on 84 for no loss, and then dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 46, spoke of his mindset.

'I feel great. Definitely, at that time, I was going for the wickets, and Fakhar and Farhan were going well. And yes, I had done some plans, and it worked out in the way. But Kuldeep came and finished, yeah,' the mystery spinner told broadcasters.

Chakravarthy couldn't stop praising Kuldeep saying: 'It gave me memories of KKR when we were playing together. And he's always a star. He's one of the best.'