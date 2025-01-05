HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir urges players to play domestic cricket

Gambhir urges players to play domestic cricket

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 12:55 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir with Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma . Photograph: ICC/X

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir said on Sunday that struggling stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli "still have the hunger to excel" but urged all senior players, including the duo, to play domestic games and show their "commitment" towards red-ball cricket.

Known for his plain speak, Gambhir also didn't give any assurances on whether Rohit or Kohli will be a part of the Test set-up moving forward.

 

Both the stars were woefully out of form during the just-concluded Test series against Australia that the visitors lost 1-3 to surrender the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as a spot in the World Test Championship final.

"It's not the right moment right now for me to talk about where we are going to be after five months. A lot of things change in sport. Forms change, people change, attitude changes, everything changes in sport. And we all know that five months is a long time," Gambhir said at the post-series press conference.

"So let's see before the England series (in July) what's going to happen. But whatever will happen, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket," asserted the former opener.

Rohit scored 31 runs in five innings before dropping himself from the playing eleven and Kohli managed 190 in nine knocks, including a second innings century after India had taken a lead of more than 300. A glaring failure for Kohli was his inability to avoid being dismissed on deliveries that were bowled outside the off stump.

Asked if he would like the seniors to play at least one round, if not two, of Ranji Trophy starting January 23, Gambhir sent across a clear message.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, if they are available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket," Gambhir said.

"As simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket," he explained.

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012 while Rohit's most recent domestic red-ball game was in the 2015-16 season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

What Was Kohli Trying To Do?!
What Was Kohli Trying To Do?!
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How The Aussies Celebrated Victory
How The Aussies Celebrated Victory
Gavaskar upset over snub for BGT presentation
Gavaskar upset over snub for BGT presentation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton1:48

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary...

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival after 40 years1:15

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD