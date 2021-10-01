How CSK turned their fortunes around

'In fact, though it was a bad year (2020), we were only a win away from a semi-final. Just about trying to create a balanced side that would suit us. It was just about creating an environment that was positive and making sure there was no doubt," he pointed out.'

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings have been consistent this season and became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Reaching the IPL playoffs early is an opportunity for Chennai Super Kings to better manage their veteran players' workload but head coach Stephen Fleming has made it clear that the team management "won't be too experimental."

Chennai Super Kings produced a convincing performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad to maintain their remarkable consistency this season and sail into the Indian Premier League play-offs here on Thursday with a six-wick win.

"I am not big on momentum. Momentum can go as quick as you have it. We don't really talk about that. What we have probably been afforded is that we can manage workloads of players a bit better," Fleming said.

"We have got a day and travel to Abu Dhabi and a day and then a game. The opportunities for guys who are on the fringe... we have afforded that luxury now. But we won't be too experimental," he added.

The three-time IPL champions have 18 points on the back of nine wins from 11 matches and are the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The turnaround for CSK has been remarkable after a forgettable IPL-13 last year when they failed to make the playoffs for the first time, and Fleming said they finished well and took confidence out of it to emerge stronger.

"I think I mentioned it at that time. We were really proud of the way we finished. The way we won the last four games in a row and started to get a little bit of rhythm together. In the first half of the tournament, a number of things went wrong.

"Our form and confidence were really low but the way we finished was really encouraging and gave us the look of what we could be," Fleming said at the virtual post-match conference.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina has not been in the best form for CSK this season, but coach Stephen Fleming expects him to improve as the tournament progresses. Photograph: BCCI

"We sat down and analysed to get competitive and took confidence out of it and knew it was just a couple of positions that might make a better-balanced side.

"In fact, though it was a bad year, we were only a win away from a semi-final. Just about trying to create a balanced side that would suit us. It was just about creating an environment that was positive and making sure there was no doubt," he pointed out.

The CSK head coach played down concerns over the form of experienced southpaw Suresh Raina (157 runs from 11 innings with 1 fifty) and said he expected him to improve his performance as the tournament progresses.

"We have a pretty clear role for him. He has got an optimal time. We want him to bat and we've afforded the luxury of a player coming out and being aggressive. So, just getting the timing right without managing the batters.

"We value his experience and everything has got a part to play in the middle. Suresh is an experienced player who has earned a bit of a leeway and as the tournament goes on, his performance will improve," Fleming added.