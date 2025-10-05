Historic! Young Aussie star Harjas smashes record 314

IMAGE: Playing for Western Suburbs, Harjas Singh scored an entertaining 314 off 141 balls, including 35 sixes, against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Harjas Singh, who was part of Australia's Under-19 World Cup winning team last year, smashed his way into the record books with a triple hundred in a one-day match for Western Suburbs' first-grade side, in Sydney, on Saturday.



Playing for Western Suburbs, Harjas scored an entertaining 314 off 141 balls, including 35 sixes, against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park.



This is the third-highest individual score in New South Wales Premier first-grade history, also setting a record for the most sixes in an innings -- the previous highest tally was Victor Trumper's 22 sixes for Paddington against Redfern in 1902/03, according to Fox Cricket.



This is the highest limited-overs

Fox Cricket

score in first grade premier cricket across Australia.Courtesy of Harjas, Western Suburbs posted a massive 483/5 -- the highest limited-overs team total in premier first-grade history nationwide. Interestingly, none of his teammates managed more than 37."Definitely that's the cleanest ball-striking I’ve ever witnessed from myself, for sure," Harjas told, after Western Suburbs won the match by 196 runs."It's something I'm quite proud of because I've worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power-hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special."

Harjas' blazing knock came at a cost, as approximately $2000 worth of cricket balls went missing during his carnage.



Walking in to bat No. 3 in the 11th over, the 20-year-old blasted his way to a hundred from 74 balls before he shifted gears in sensational fashion, hammering 214 runs from his next 67 deliveries.