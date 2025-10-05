HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Historic! Young Aussie star Harjas smashes record 314

Historic! Young Aussie star Harjas smashes record 314

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 05, 2025 11:06 IST

x

Harjas Singh

IMAGE: Playing for Western Suburbs, Harjas Singh scored an entertaining 314 off 141 balls, including 35 sixes, against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Harjas Singh, who was part of Australia's Under-19 World Cup winning team last year, smashed his way into the record books with a triple hundred in a one-day match for Western Suburbs' first-grade side, in Sydney, on Saturday.

Playing for Western Suburbs, Harjas scored an entertaining 314 off 141 balls, including 35 sixes, against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park.

This is the third-highest individual score in New South Wales Premier first-grade history, also setting a record for the most sixes in an innings -- the previous highest tally was Victor Trumper's 22 sixes for Paddington against Redfern in 1902/03, according to Fox Cricket.

This is the highest limited-overs

score in first grade premier cricket across Australia.

Courtesy of Harjas, Western Suburbs posted a massive 483/5 -- the highest limited-overs team total in premier first-grade history nationwide. Interestingly, none of his teammates managed more than 37.

"Definitely that's the cleanest ball-striking I’ve ever witnessed from myself, for sure," Harjas told Fox Cricket, after Western Suburbs won the match by 196 runs.

"It's something I'm quite proud of because I've worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power-hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special."

 

Harjas' blazing knock came at a cost, as approximately $2000 worth of cricket balls went missing during his carnage.

Walking in to bat No. 3 in the 11th over, the 20-year-old blasted his way to a hundred from 74 balls before he shifted gears in sensational fashion, hammering 214 runs from his next 67 deliveries.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Rohit's door was open 24x7 for everyone'
'Rohit's door was open 24x7 for everyone'
Sixes, Trophies, Heartbreaks: Rohit's Epic Reign!
Sixes, Trophies, Heartbreaks: Rohit's Epic Reign!
John Jameson: Bombay's English Cricketer
John Jameson: Bombay's English Cricketer
Why Abhishek Missed Sister's Wedding
Why Abhishek Missed Sister's Wedding
Streaming on YouTube: Ashwin, Babar and the BBL frenzy
Streaming on YouTube: Ashwin, Babar and the BBL frenzy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks like a 20-year-old in this top and mini skirt0:46

Shilpa Shetty looks like a 20-year-old in this top and...

Bhumi Pednekar rocks her airport look1:18

Bhumi Pednekar rocks her airport look

Shikhar Dhawan attends bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain1:54

Shikhar Dhawan attends bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO