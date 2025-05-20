HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Historic! Harshal breaks Malinga and Bumrah's record

May 20, 2025 00:22 IST

Harshal Patel

IMAGE: In reaching 150 wickets, Harshal achieved the feat in just 2,381 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

In a game dominated by big-hitters, Harshal Patel quietly carved out a slice of IPL history — becoming the fastest bowler to claim 150 wickets in the league’s storied timeline.

The landmark moment came during SRH's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

 

Despite an expensive outing—finishing with figures of 1/49 from his four overs—Harshal’s milestone scalp came in the 16th over, when he castled Aiden Markram with a trademark slower yorker. The delivery completely outfoxed the in-form batter, ending Markram's fiery knock of 61 off 38 balls.

In reaching 150 wickets, Harshal achieved the feat in just 2,381 deliveries—surpassing the previous fastest mark set by Lasith Malinga (2,444 deliveries). He also outpaced other elite names such as Yuzvendra Chahal (2,543), Dwayne Bravo (2,656), and Jasprit Bumrah (2,832).

A two-time Purple Cap winner (2021, 2024), Harshal’s journey to the milestone has been defined by skill, deception, and relentless determination. The landmark further cements Harshal's status as one of the premier T20 bowlers in IPL history.

Was Kohli Pushed to Retire?
Look Out For Wadhera In The Play-Offs!
PIX: Preity Zinta super chuffed after Punjab win
A Glimpse Of Class In A Slam-Bang IPL!
Gill-Sudharsan: Only pair to score 200 twice in T20s
Indian Premier League 2025

