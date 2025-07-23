HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kaur, Kranti shine as India seal ODI series vs England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 23, 2025 01:28 IST

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's century gave India their second highest ODI score against England.

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate after winning the ODI series against England at Chester-le-Street, Durham, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

A superb 84-ball 102 from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a splendid 6-52 from young pacer Kranti Goud helped India Women steer to a sensational 13-run win in the final ODI against England to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at Chester-le-Street, Durham, on Tuesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 319, England were all out for 305 in 49.5 overs. For the hosts, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (98 off 105, 11x4) and Emma Lamb (68 off 81, 5x4) added 162 runs for the third-wicket partnership after they lost both openers with just eight runs on the board. 

Shree Charani (2-68) and Deepti Sharma (1-55) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Earlier, opting to bat first, India scored 318 for five. Harmanpreet was at her fluent best as she forged robust partnerships on the way to her seventh ODI century overall and third against England, hammering 14 fours during her stay in the middle.

Harmanpreet's knock gave India their second highest ODI score against England, but at no stage their highest score of 333-5 against this opponent, recorded in September 2022 in Canterbury, was under threat.

The India skipper played spectacular stokes particularly on the off-side which she peppered with most of her 14 boundaries. A few of them came down the ground and one was hit behind the wicket.

 

Harmanpreet also stitched vital stands along the way, putting on 81 runs for the third wicket with Harleen Deol (45) to set the platform while her 110-run stand off only 77 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues (50 off 45) gave India the push for a total in excess of 300.

Richa Ghosh then provided the finishing touches with a brisk 38 off 18 balls with three fours and two sixes, marking an all-round show for the visitors who had earlier clinched the five-match T20I series.

The platform, however, was set by a strong opening stand of 64 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

While both the batters were able to play their roles to near-perfection — Mandhana being the aggressor and Rawal being the second fiddle — they could not get to their personal milestones.

Mandhana took the initiative to attack early on and looked in ominous touch until a false shot led to her exit.

The India vice-captain had done well to crack five fours until she reached out to a short and wide ball from Sophie Ecclestone in the 18th over, which she pulled with considerable effort, but straight to Sophia Dunkley at midwicket.

Mandhana made 45 off 54 balls with five fours.

Before that, Rawal's resistance had ended in the 13th over when a faint edge was collected by 'keeper Amy Jones off Charlie Dean, which wasn't heard by the on-field umpire, but was discovered on a review taken by England.

Rawal made 26 off 33 balls with two fours.

Rodrigues looked to be in her rhythm when she cracked three consecutive fours off Dean in the 41st over of the innings and smacked two in a row again in the spinner's next over.

However, she could not push on beyond a 45-ball 50 which included seven fours.

On her part, Deol was also set for a big knock before she was bounced out by seamer Lauren Bell, dismissed for 45 off 65 balls with four boundaries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
