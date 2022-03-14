News
Historic! Bangladesh script their first-ever win in Women's WC

Historic! Bangladesh script their first-ever win in Women's WC

March 14, 2022 14:32 IST
Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh’s Fahima Khatun (3/38) turned the match on its head with three quick wickets. Photograph: ICC World Cup/Twitter

Sidra Ameen's maiden one-day international (ODI) century went in vain as Bangladesh capitalised on Pakistan's late slump to win their first ever Women's World Cup match on Monday.

Bangladesh, who lost the toss and were put in to bat, recorded their highest-ever ODI total of 234/7, with Fargana Hoque scoring 71 off 115 balls, while Sharmin Akhter (44) and Nigar Sultana (46) played supporting roles.

 

Pakistan's opening duo of Ameen (104) and Nahida Khan (43) then stitched together a superb partnership of 91 runs to get their chase off and running.

However, their team mates were unable to build on the strong start, with spinner Fahima Khatun tearing through Pakistan's middle order and taking three wickets for 38, as Bangladesh won by nine runs.

"I cannot describe this in words," Bangladesh captain Sultana said. "This is our first ever win in World Cups. We have made history today. We are looking forward to carry this momentum throughout the tournament."

Bangladesh are sixth in the standings with two points after three games, while Pakistan are bottom with four straight defeats.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 234 for 7 in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 71, Nigar Sultana 46, Sharmin Akhter 44; Nashra Sandhu 3/41).

Pakistan: 225 for nine in 50 overs (Sidra Ameen 104, Nahida Khan 43; Fahima Khatun 3/38).

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
More like this

6 Shots of Pant in Action

6 Shots of Pant in Action

Will Chahar, Rutu Be Fit For IPL 2022?

Will Chahar, Rutu Be Fit For IPL 2022?

