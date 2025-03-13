HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gukesh Shaves Off Hair At Tirupati

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 13, 2025 11:21 IST

SEE: D Gukesh visits the Tirumala temple. Video: Kind courtesy Norway Chess/Instagram

World Chess Champion D Gukesh visited the Tirumala temple with his family.

On its social media handles, Norway Chess released a video of 18-year-old Gukesh with a tonsured head, giving it as an offering to Lord Balaji.

Norway Chess quoted Gukesh as saying: 'I have to keep working hard. In 2025 there are a lot of important tournaments, so I'm focusing on that. I want to improve in all formats, and hopefully, at some point with God's grace, good things will happen,'

Last month, Gukesh lost to compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in sudden death at the Tata Steel Masters chess in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands.

Gukesh also participated in the Freestyle Chess Grandslam 2025 thereafter.

The teenager will compete in the Norway Chess 2025 event, to be held in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6.

 

D Gukesh

REDIFF SPORTS
