HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » All England C'ships: Satwik thanks Chirag as they roll into 2nd round

All England C'ships: Satwik thanks Chirag as they roll into 2nd round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

Last updated on: March 13, 2025 11:46 IST

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took just 40 minutes to dispatch the Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mats Vestergaard at the All England Championships on Wednesday

IMAGE: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took just 40 minutes to dispatch the Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mats Vestergaard at the All England Championships on Wednesday. Photograph: BAI/X

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of the men's doubles competition at the All England Championships, registering a straight-game victory over Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.

Returning to the court after his father's passing last month, Satwik, along with his doubles partner Chirag, put on an impressive display, securing a 21-17, 21-15 win in just 40 minute, late Wednesday.

The duo, seeded 7th, will next take on China's Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng in the round of 16 on Thursday.

 

Moments after sealing the victory, Satwik raised his finger to the sky, his gaze fixed skyward -- perhaps reaching out to his father, searching for him in the beyond.

"It's tough, but that's how life is," said Satwik.

"It wasn't expected."

The 24-year-old from Amalapuram expressed his gratitude to his partner for being there during this challenging time.

"During hard times he (Shetty) came to my home town, we practised there a bit, and for that I'm thankful. He was there during my injury; his parents came down and our coach also came down to my home town.

"My father always wanted to bring them there."

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events in the past fortnight, Chirag said: "Credit to Satwik, what he's gone through and how he's come back and decided to play here, nobody could do that.

"Kudos to him, he's a strong-willed person to come out of it, and keep it all aside, because that's what his dad would've wanted him to do. I'm proud to be his partner."

In other matches involving Indian players, Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, while Malvika Bansod takes on Japan's third seed Akane Yamaguchi, a two-time World Champion.

Malvika had earlier stunned Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in her debut match at the prestigious tournament.

World No. 9 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who reached back-to-back semifinals at this event, will meet the eighth-seeded Korean pair of Hye Jeong Kim and Hee Yong Kong.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will square off against the fifth-seeded Chinese duo of Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Gukesh Shaves Off Hair At Tirupati
SEE: Gukesh Shaves Off Hair At Tirupati
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
Why Rahane was named KKR captain
Why Rahane was named KKR captain
Former Aus Test cricketer guilty in drug bust
Former Aus Test cricketer guilty in drug bust
Sindhu's All England hopes dashed in opening round
Sindhu's All England hopes dashed in opening round

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

HOLI: 7 Songs You Must Listen To!

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Lucknow's sweet shop prepares India's largest Gujia for Holi celebration4:14

Lucknow's sweet shop prepares India's largest Gujia for...

Preparations in full swing for opening of Asia's largest Tulip garden in Srinagar4:46

Preparations in full swing for opening of Asia's largest...

Kareena-Saif jet off for Holi vacation0:39

Kareena-Saif jet off for Holi vacation

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD