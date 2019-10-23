Here's a complete list of BCCI presidents

October 23, 2019 18:09 IST

Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday promised a 'corruption-free, same-for-all BCCI', a philosophy that, he said, guided his tenure as India skipper from 2000 to 2005.

Elected unopposed to the top position in the world's richest cricket Board, the bespectacled 47-year-old also gave enough indications that he would run the show the way he wants and is unlikely to be influenced.

The following is the list of BCCI presidents till date: