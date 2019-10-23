News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's a complete list of BCCI presidents

Here's a complete list of BCCI presidents

October 23, 2019 18:09 IST

BCCISourav Ganguly on Wednesday promised a 'corruption-free, same-for-all BCCI', a philosophy that, he said, guided his tenure as India skipper from 2000 to 2005.

Elected unopposed to the top position in the world's richest cricket Board, the bespectacled 47-year-old also gave enough indications that he would run the show the way he wants and is unlikely to be influenced.

 

The following is the list of BCCI presidents till date:

1 R E Grant Govan (1928-1933)
2 Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan (1933-1935)
3 Nawab Hamidullah Khan (1935-1937)
4 Maharaja K S Digvijaysinhji (1937-1938)
5 P Subbarayan (1938-1946)
6 Anthony S D'Mello (1946-1951)
7 J C Mukherji (1951-1954)
8 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram (1954-1956)
9 Sardar SS Majithia (1956-1958)
10 R K Patel (1958-1960)
11 M A Chidambaram (1960-1963)
12 Maharaja F Gaekwad (1963-1966)
13 Z R Irani (1966-1969)
14 A N Ghose (1969-1972)
15 P M Rungta (1972-1975)
16 Ramprakash Mehra (1975-1977)
17 M Chinnaswamy (1977-1980)
18 S K Wankhede (1980-1982)
19 NKP Salve (1982-1985)
20 S Sriraman (1985-1988)
21 B N Dutt (1988-1990)
22 Madhavrao Scindia (1990-1993)
23 I S Bindra (1993-1996)
24 Raj Singh Dungarpur (1996-1999)
25 A C Muthiah (1999-2001)
26 Jagmohan Dalmiya (2001-2004)
27 Ranbir Singh Mahendra (2004-2005)
28 Sharad Pawar (2005-2008)
29 Shashank Manohar (2008-2011)
30 N Srinivasan (2011-2013)
31 Jagmohan Dalmiya (Interim) (2013-2013)
32 N Srinivasan (2013-2014)
33 Shivlal Yadav (Interim) (2014-2014)
34 Sunil Gavaskar (IPL Interim) (2014-2014)
35 Jagmohan Dalmiya (Died in office) (2015-2015)
36 Shashank Manohar (Resigned) (2015-2016)
37 Anurag Thakur (2016-2017)
38 C K Khanna (Interim) (2017-2019)
39 Sourav Ganguly (2019-Present).
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Will lead BCCI just as I led India: President Ganguly

Will lead BCCI just as I led India: President Ganguly

Ganguly, ready to once again lead India from the front

Ganguly, ready to once again lead India from the front

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use