Rohit blessed with baby girl; to miss Sydney Test

December 31, 2018 12:41 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Rohit Sharma/Twitter



India's star batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the fourth and final Test against Australia, starting in Sydney on Thursday. He returned to India on Sunday to attend to his wife Ritika, who delivered a baby girl.

"The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life," BCCI said in a media release on Monday.



"He will join the ODI squad on the 8th of January 2019, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January," it added.



There will be no replacement player for Rohit, who hit a vital half-century in India's crushing 137-run victory in the MCG Test.

"Congratulations my brother @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh for becoming parents of a baby girl.. my love to the princess.. life starts now guys.. so happy for you #babygirl bless," tweeted Harbhajan, who was among the first to wish the couple.