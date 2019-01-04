Video: Cheeky Paine attends unexpected phone call during press briefing

January 04, 2019 18:01 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy, cricket.com.au/Twitter IMAGE: Australia captain Tim Paine was in the middle of answering a question during the press conference when the phone rang.

Australia were made to chase leather for nearly the whole on Day 2 of the 4th Test but captain Tim Paine decided to not let the stress get to him.

He kept the lighted hearted humour going during the press conference after the day’s play, as he attended a phone call bang in the middle of the media interaction while taking questions from reporters.

Interestingly, that phone call was not made to him but a reporter from among the media contingent present at the press briefing.

The reporter, a certain Martin, left his phone on desk in front of Paine.

WATCH: Hello, Tim Paine speaking... Video: Kind courtesy: cricket.com.au/Twitter

During the press conference, the phone rang and the Aussie skipper answered the phone.

"Whose phone is that?

“Tim Paine speaking. Who is it, sorry? It's Katie in Hong Kong. Who are you after?" he asked, leaving the media persons in splits.

"Ah Martin, he's in the middle of a press conference at the moment. Can I get him to call you back?

"No worries, I'll tell him to check his emails. Thanks Katie, cheers," he added.

‘Check your emails’, Paine then said looking in the direction of the reporter.

Paine has been in a good mood through the series, sharing light-hearted banter with his opposite number Rishabh Pant, asking him to babysit for him and his wife.