HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Heartbreaking moment': Harmanpreet on Smriti's wicket

'Heartbreaking moment': Harmanpreet on Smriti's wicket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 19, 2025 23:34 IST

x

‘It's a bad feeling when you have put so much hard work in but the last 5-6 overs didn't go according to the plan’

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana going strong on 88 and India needing just 56 runs off 54 balls and seven wickets in hand, they appeared on course for victory. But England fought back brilliantly. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur described her team's narrow four-run defeat to England as 'heartbreaking', admitting that despite dominating large parts of the contest, they once again failed to cross the finish line in Women's World Cup group encounter in Indore on Sunday.

With Smriti Mandhana going strong on 88 and India needing just 56 runs off 54 balls and seven wickets in hand, they appeared on course for victory. But England fought back brilliantly to clinch their fourth successive win and confirm a semifinal berth alongside Australia and South Africa.

"Smriti's wicket was the turning point for us. It's a heartbreaking moment," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

 

It was all under control while Mandhana and Harmanpreet were in the middle, but neither could anchor the chase.

Earlier Heather Knight's 109 anchored England's total of 288/8 before India finished agonisingly short at 284/6.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith triggered the collapse, removing the elegant left-hander against the run of play.

Deepti Sharma's composed fifty had kept India's hopes alive after Mandhana's departure, but Sophie Ecclestone's dismissal of the all-rounder in the closing overs sealed the contest.

"It's a bad feeling when you have put so much hard work in but the last 5-6 overs didn't go according to the plan,” added Harmanpreet.

“We still had batters, but I don't know how things went the other way. Credit to England. They didn't lose hope, they kept bowling and getting wickets.”

The defeat, India's third in a row following losses to South Africa and Australia, has left the co-hosts and pre-tournament favourites on the brink of elimination.

In all three games, India found themselves in winning positions but failed to close out. Against Australia, they couldn't defend 330, while South Africa chased down 251 despite being seven wickets down.

“We are playing good cricket, we are not giving up, but have to cross the line. It's been the last three games where we showed up with good cricket, but ended up on losing side,” Harmanpreet said.

“Our bowlers did a really good job, because when Heather was batting they were looking very good. (We) did a lot right, but last five overs, we have to rethink.”

India now face New Zealand in a must-win clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday followed by their final group match against Bangladesh on October 26, needing victories in both and favourable results elsewhere to stay alive.

“Next game is very important,” the India captain added.

Felt we needed 300: Knight

Player-of-the-Match Heather Knight admitted England fell short of their target but praised her side's composure under pressure.

"Felt we needed 300, frustrated with how I got out, and 300 caps, a big occasion. A tiny bit slow at the start, but more boundary options, I was free to play reverse-sweeps."

"Pleased with a match-defining innings. There was a gap so any nudge on it was away to the boundary square of the wicket,” said Knight.

Smith, who dismissed Mandhana in the key moment of the chase, called it a special night.

"Heart-rate's recovered, hamstrings in pieces. The fight we showed was amazing. I knew I had one over left, and I'd gone alright. Role is clear, lot of powerplay, a lot of death."

"Trying not to overcomplicate too much. Bowl a tight line into their heels and block off the off-side. Try to keep it simple and not rewrite the books. (I) back myself to do it out here. Out on the boundary, I was trying to take it all in. Learn as much as I can and put the big performances in for the team.”

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Women's World Cup: England stun India to reach semis
Women's World Cup: England stun India to reach semis
Gill joins Kohli in unwanted captaincy record list
Gill joins Kohli in unwanted captaincy record list
'Form is just a word for Virat Kohli'
'Form is just a word for Virat Kohli'
How India's 2025 ODI streak crumbled at Perth
How India's 2025 ODI streak crumbled at Perth
Captain Gill on what went wrong for India in Perth ODI
Captain Gill on what went wrong for India in Perth ODI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Nia Sharma's Sizzling Diwali Look Breaks the Internet!1:04

Nia Sharma's Sizzling Diwali Look Breaks the Internet!

People across the country flock to jewellery shops on the occasion of Dhanteras2:43

People across the country flock to jewellery shops on the...

CM Yogi seeks blessings of Lord Ram and Sita during the grand Deepotsav procession4:33

CM Yogi seeks blessings of Lord Ram and Sita during the...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO